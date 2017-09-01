Survey suggests more economic growth ahead for Midwest

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests more economic growth lies ahead for nine Midwest and Plains states.

A report released Friday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 57.5 in August from 56.1 in July. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says it ``points to solid growth for both manufacturing and nonmanufacturing for the rest of 2017.''

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.