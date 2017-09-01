Hundreds gather to honor Blayne Rezac - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hundreds gather to honor Blayne Rezac

More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night. 

Rezac, who was 16 years old, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. 

He attended North Star High School, many of those in attendance at the vigil were students or staff at the high school. 

