Stars announce 30-man roster, 18-man affiliate list

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars announced their 30-man roster and 18-man affiliate list on Friday.

The roster includes nine (9) returners and 17 Division I college hockey commits. Dominick Mersch, Gustaf Westlund and Eero Teräväinen highlight the group of returners, while Nashville Predators prospect Tomas Vomácka (Corpus Christi IceRays), Philippe Lapointe (Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School) and Atte Tuliara (HIFK U20) highlight the group of newcomers. The roster is comprised of

seven (7) defensemen, 18 forwards, and 3 goalies.

"We are looking forward to the start of camp," Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. "Players will have the ability to show us the vast improvements they have made during the summer. We are excited for each player to take advantage of this opportunity to perform to the best of their best potential."

Lincoln has acquired a conditional pick in the 2018 USHL Phase II Draft from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for the rights to Ethan Price.

All USHL teams must submit their 23-man active roster by Oct. 3. Find the 30-man roster and 18-man affiliate list below.

DEFENSEMEN

#2 Carter Long

Height/Weight: 6'4" 209 lbs

Birth Year: 1998

Hometown: Yorktown, VA

Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Commitment: University of Vermont

Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 3rd round of the 2015 USHL Phase I Draft…

#5 Atte Tuliara

Height/Weight: 6'0" 148 lbs

Birth Year: 1998

Hometown: Helsinki, FIN

Last Team: HIFK U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

Fast Facts: Added as Free Agent on July 11, 2017...

#6 Mason Klee

Height/Weight: 6'0" 180 lbs

Birth Year: 1999

Hometown: Morrison, CO

Last Team: Colorado Thunderbirds (T1EHL)

Fast Facts: Father Ken, played 14 seasons in the NHL…Brother, Garrett, played last season with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)...Selected by the Stars in the 12th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft...

#7 Christian Krygier

Height/Weight: 6'2" 187 lbs

Birth Year: 2000

Hometown: Novi, MI

Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, 2016 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament and 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…First tendered player in team history...

#8 Cole Krygier

Height/Weight: 6'3" 190 lbs

Birth Year: 2000

Hometown: Novi, MI

Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2016 Phase I Draft...

#9 Eero Teräväinen

Height/Weight: 5'11" 177 lbs

Birth Year: 1999

Hometown: Helsinki, FIN

Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Commitment: University of Denver

Fast Facts: Represented Finland at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2016 Under-17 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, 2016 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament and 2017 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship… Named to the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game …Brother, Teuvo, plays for the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)…Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2015 USHL Phase I Draft...

#22 Wyatt Aamodt

Height/Weight: 5'11" 206 lbs

Birth Year: 1997

Hometown: Hermantown, MN

Last Team: Chicago Steel (USHL)

Commitment: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge…Won 2017 Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel…Selected by the Chicago Steel in the 18th round of the 2014 USHL Phase II Draft...

FORWARDS

#3 Collin Peters Height/Weight: 6'0" 165 lbs Birth Year: 1997 Hometown: Sheboygan, WI Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) Commitment: Ohio State University Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge…Won 2015 Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede...Selected by the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the 7th round of the 2013 USHL Phase I Draft... #4 Austen Long Height/Weight: 5'10" 185 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Blaine, MN Last Team: Chicago Steel (USHL) Fast Facts: Won 2017 Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel…Played for Omaha AAA (NAPHL)…Selected by the Tri-City Storm in the 4th round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft... #10 Ashton Calder Height/Weight: 6'1" 201 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Sault Ste. Marie, MI Last Team: Surrey Eagles (BCHL) Commitment: Lake Superior State University Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 9th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft… #11 Chayse Primeau Height/Weight: 6'3" 170 lbs Birth Year: 1997 Hometown: Voorhees, NJ Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) Commitment: Canisius College Fast Facts: Brother, Cayden, played last season for the Lincoln Stars and was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 7th round of the 2017 NHL Draft…Father, Keith, played 15 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 7th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft... #12 Chase McLane Height/Weight: 6'2" 180 lbs Birth Year: 2000 Hometown: Trenton, MI Last Team: Compuware (HPHL) Commitment: Brown University Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 2nd round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft… #14 Shaun Bily Height/Weight: 5'10" 185 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Doylestown, PA Last Team: Quebec Ramparts (QMJHL) Fast Facts: Played the last three seasons in the Canadian Hockey League…Selected by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the 5th round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft... #15 Blake Hayward Height/Weight: 6'1" 194 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Vancouver, BC Last Team: Coquitlam Express (BCHL) Commitment: Union College Fast Facts: Represented Canada at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior A Challenge…Selected by the Stars in the 6th round of the 2017 USHL Phase I Draft... #16 Ivan Komarovskii Height/Weight: 6'0" 183 lbs Birth Year: 2000 Hometown: Moscow, RUS Last Team: CSKA Moskva (Moskva U19) Fast Facts: Added as a free agent... #17 Paul Cotter Height/Weight: 6'0" 185 lbs Birth Year: 1999 Hometown: Canton, MI Last Team: Brookings Blizzard (NAHL) Commitment: Western Michigan University Fast Facts: Named 2017 NAHL Rookie of the Year…Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Selected by the Stars in the 9th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft... #18 Casey Dornbach Height/Weight: 5'11" 181 lbs Birth Year: 1997 Hometown: Edina, MN Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) Commitment: University of Nebraska Omaha Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 20th Round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft… #19 Devlin McCabe Height/Weight: 5'11" 181 lbs Birth Year: 2000 Hometown: North Oaks, MN Last Team: St. Paul Academy (USHS) Commitment: University of Minnesota-Duluth Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 Under-17 Five Nations Memorial Cup…Selected by the Madison Capitols in the 2nd round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft... #20 Philippe Lapointe Height/Weight: 5'11" 194 lbs Birth Year: 2000 Hometown: Hinsdale, IL Last Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep (USHS) Commitment: University of Michigan Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Father, Martin, played 14 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 3rd round of the 2016 Phase I Draft… #21 Tristan Ashbrook Height/Weight: 5'10" 176 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Manistique, MI Last Team: Bismark Bobcats (NAHL) Fun Facts: Selected in the 20th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft... #23 Gustaf Westlund Height/Weight: 6'0" 170 lbs Birth Year: 1997 Hometown: Stockholm, SWE Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) Commitment: University of Michigan Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 2nd round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft… #24 Zach Dubinsky Height/Weight: 5'9" 181 lbs Birth Year: 2000 Hometown: Deerfield, IL Last Team: Chicago Mission (HPHL) Fast Facts: Father, Steve, played 10 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 6th round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft... #26 Ture Linden Height/Weight: 6'0" 181 lbs Birth Year: 1997 Hometown: Great Falls, VA Last Team: North York Rangers (OJHL) Fast Facts: Free Agent Invite... #27 Hunter Johannes Height/Weight: 6'3" 194 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN Last Team: Edina High (USHS) Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft… #28 Dominick Mersch Height/Weight: 6'1" 183 lbs Birth Year: 1998 Hometown: Park Ridge, IL Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL) Commitment: University of Wisconsin Fast Facts: Entering his third full season with the Stars…Brother, Michael, plays for the Ontario Reign (AHL)…Selected by the Stars in the 1st round (5th Overall) of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft... GOALIES #29 Tomás Vomácka Height/Weight: 6’3” 165 lbs Birth Year: 1999 Hometown: Trutnov, CZE Last Team: Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL) Commitment: University of Connecticut Fast Facts: Selected by the Nashville Predators in the 5th round of the 2017 NHL Draft…Represented the Czech Republic at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, 2016 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2016 U18 Five Nations Tournament…Participated in the 2017 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament...Selected by the Stars in the 15th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft... #30 Lance Leonard Height/Weight: 6'3" 194 lbs Birth Year: 1999 Hometown: Moorhead, MN Last Team: Moorhead High (USHS) Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 16th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft… #33 Liam Murray Height/Weight: 6’5” 170 lbs Birth Year: 1999 Hometown: Okemos, MI Last Team: Meijer AAA Hockey (NAPHL) Fast Facts: Free Agent Invite... AFFILIATE LIST

2001

Jacson Alexander

Alex Aslanidis

Joshua Lopina

Kyle Mandleur

Arlo Merritt

Mack Motzko

Alex Newhook

Garrett Pinoniemi

Alex Swetlikoff

Cullen Ward

2000

Shane Pinto

Wyatt Shlaht

Ben Badalamenti

Sean Comrie

Jack McBain

1999

Cassidy Bowes

Connor McGinnis

Jack Gorniak

