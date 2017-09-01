Stars announce 30-man roster, 18-man affiliate list

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Lincoln Stars
Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars announced their 30-man roster and 18-man affiliate list on Friday.
The roster includes nine (9) returners and 17 Division I college hockey commits. Dominick Mersch, Gustaf Westlund and Eero Teräväinen highlight the group of returners, while Nashville Predators prospect Tomas Vomácka (Corpus Christi IceRays), Philippe Lapointe (Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School) and Atte Tuliara (HIFK U20) highlight the group of newcomers. The roster is comprised of
seven (7) defensemen, 18 forwards, and 3 goalies.
"We are looking forward to the start of camp," Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. "Players will have the ability to show us the vast improvements they have made during the summer. We are excited for each player to take advantage of this opportunity to perform to the best of their best potential."
Lincoln has acquired a conditional pick in the 2018 USHL Phase II Draft from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for the rights to Ethan Price.
All USHL teams must submit their 23-man active roster by Oct. 3. Find the 30-man roster and 18-man affiliate list below.
DEFENSEMEN
#2 Carter Long
Height/Weight: 6'4" 209 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Yorktown, VA
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Vermont
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 3rd round of the 2015 USHL Phase I Draft…
#5 Atte Tuliara
Height/Weight: 6'0" 148 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Helsinki, FIN
Last Team: HIFK U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)
Fast Facts: Added as Free Agent on July 11, 2017...
#6 Mason Klee
Height/Weight: 6'0" 180 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Morrison, CO
Last Team: Colorado Thunderbirds (T1EHL)
Fast Facts: Father Ken, played 14 seasons in the NHL…Brother, Garrett, played last season with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)...Selected by the Stars in the 12th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft...
#7 Christian Krygier
Height/Weight: 6'2" 187 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Novi, MI
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Wisconsin
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, 2016 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament and 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…First tendered player in team history...
#8 Cole Krygier
Height/Weight: 6'3" 190 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Novi, MI
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Wisconsin
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2016 Phase I Draft...
#9 Eero Teräväinen
Height/Weight: 5'11" 177 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Helsinki, FIN
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Denver
Fast Facts: Represented Finland at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2016 Under-17 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, 2016 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament and 2017 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship… Named to the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game …Brother, Teuvo, plays for the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)…Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2015 USHL Phase I Draft...
#22 Wyatt Aamodt
Height/Weight: 5'11" 206 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Hermantown, MN
Last Team: Chicago Steel (USHL)
Commitment: Minnesota State University, Mankato
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge…Won 2017 Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel…Selected by the Chicago Steel in the 18th round of the 2014 USHL Phase II Draft...
FORWARDS
#3 Collin Peters
Height/Weight: 6'0" 165 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Sheboygan, WI
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: Ohio State University
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge…Won 2015 Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede...Selected by the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the 7th round of the 2013 USHL Phase I Draft...
#4 Austen Long
Height/Weight: 5'10" 185 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Blaine, MN
Last Team: Chicago Steel (USHL)
Fast Facts: Won 2017 Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel…Played for Omaha AAA (NAPHL)…Selected by the Tri-City Storm in the 4th round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft...
#10 Ashton Calder
Height/Weight: 6'1" 201 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Last Team: Surrey Eagles (BCHL)
Commitment: Lake Superior State University
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 9th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft…
#11 Chayse Primeau
Height/Weight: 6'3" 170 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Voorhees, NJ
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: Canisius College
Fast Facts: Brother, Cayden, played last season for the Lincoln Stars and was selected by the Montreal
Canadiens in the 7th round of the 2017 NHL Draft…Father, Keith, played 15 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 7th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft...
#12 Chase McLane
Height/Weight: 6'2" 180 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Trenton, MI
Last Team: Compuware (HPHL)
Commitment: Brown University
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 2nd round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft…
#14 Shaun Bily
Height/Weight: 5'10" 185 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Doylestown, PA
Last Team: Quebec Ramparts (QMJHL)
Fast Facts: Played the last three seasons in the Canadian Hockey League…Selected by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the 5th round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft...
#15 Blake Hayward
Height/Weight: 6'1" 194 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Vancouver, BC
Last Team: Coquitlam Express (BCHL)
Commitment: Union College
Fast Facts: Represented Canada at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior A Challenge…Selected by the Stars in the 6th round of the 2017 USHL Phase I Draft...
#16 Ivan Komarovskii
Height/Weight: 6'0" 183 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Moscow, RUS
Last Team: CSKA Moskva (Moskva U19)
Fast Facts: Added as a free agent...
#17 Paul Cotter
Height/Weight: 6'0" 185 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Canton, MI
Last Team: Brookings Blizzard (NAHL)
Commitment: Western Michigan University
Fast Facts: Named 2017 NAHL Rookie of the Year…Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Selected by the Stars in the 9th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft...
#18 Casey Dornbach
Height/Weight: 5'11" 181 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Edina, MN
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Nebraska Omaha
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 20th Round of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft…
#19 Devlin McCabe
Height/Weight: 5'11" 181 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: North Oaks, MN
Last Team: St. Paul Academy (USHS)
Commitment: University of Minnesota-Duluth
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2016 Under-17 Five Nations Memorial Cup…Selected by the Madison Capitols in the 2nd round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft...
#20 Philippe Lapointe
Height/Weight: 5'11" 194 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Hinsdale, IL
Last Team: Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep (USHS)
Commitment: University of Michigan
Fast Facts: Represented the United States at the 2017 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup… Selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game…Father, Martin, played 14 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 3rd round of the 2016 Phase I Draft…
#21 Tristan Ashbrook
Height/Weight: 5'10" 176 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Manistique, MI
Last Team: Bismark Bobcats (NAHL)
Fun Facts: Selected in the 20th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft...
#23 Gustaf Westlund
Height/Weight: 6'0" 170 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Stockholm, SWE
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Michigan
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 2nd round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft…
#24 Zach Dubinsky
Height/Weight: 5'9" 181 lbs
Birth Year: 2000
Hometown: Deerfield, IL
Last Team: Chicago Mission (HPHL)
Fast Facts: Father, Steve, played 10 seasons in the NHL…Selected by the Stars in the 6th round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft...
#26 Ture Linden
Height/Weight: 6'0" 181 lbs
Birth Year: 1997
Hometown: Great Falls, VA
Last Team: North York Rangers (OJHL)
Fast Facts: Free Agent Invite...
#27 Hunter Johannes
Height/Weight: 6'3" 194 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Eden Prairie, MN
Last Team: Edina High (USHS)
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 5th round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft…
#28 Dominick Mersch
Height/Weight: 6'1" 183 lbs
Birth Year: 1998
Hometown: Park Ridge, IL
Last Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)
Commitment: University of Wisconsin
Fast Facts: Entering his third full season with the Stars…Brother, Michael, plays for the Ontario Reign (AHL)…Selected by the Stars in the 1st round (5th Overall) of the 2014 USHL Phase I Draft...
#29 Tomás Vomácka
Height/Weight: 6’3” 165 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Trutnov, CZE
Last Team: Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL)
Commitment: University of Connecticut
Fast Facts: Selected by the Nashville Predators in the 5th round of the 2017 NHL Draft…Represented the Czech Republic at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, 2016 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2016 U18 Five Nations Tournament…Participated in the 2017 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament...Selected by the Stars in the 15th round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft...
#30 Lance Leonard
Height/Weight: 6'3" 194 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Moorhead, MN
Last Team: Moorhead High (USHS)
Fast Facts: Selected by the Stars in the 16th round of the 2017 USHL Phase II Draft…
#33 Liam Murray
Height/Weight: 6’5” 170 lbs
Birth Year: 1999
Hometown: Okemos, MI
Last Team: Meijer AAA Hockey (NAPHL)
Fast Facts: Free Agent Invite...
AFFILIATE LIST
2001
Jacson Alexander
Alex Aslanidis
Joshua Lopina
Kyle Mandleur
Arlo Merritt
Mack Motzko
Alex Newhook
Garrett Pinoniemi
Alex Swetlikoff
Cullen Ward
2000
Shane Pinto
Wyatt Shlaht
Ben Badalamenti
Sean Comrie
Jack McBain
1999
Cassidy Bowes
Connor McGinnis
Jack Gorniak
Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.
The Stars mobile app is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores with "tap to buy" tickets, in-game push notifications and a rewards program that puts fans in the skates of a player. Download Now!
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.