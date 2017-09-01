UPDATE on AMBER ALERT: Children found safe

UPDATE:

Omaha police have canceled the amber alert for four Omaha children.

They say they received an anonymous tip of what area in Omaha the children were going to be in. Officers found the children safe and now have them in their custody.

Police are investigating the case.

Omaha Police are looking for four children who were abducted by their biological parents.

Police were called to a home near 37th and F Streets around 9:30 Thursday night regarding missing children. The children's guardian told officers the children's biological parents came to a relatives home where they were visiting and took the children out of her vehicle.

Police are looking for 13 year olds Michael and Mickayla Brummett, 12 year old Kaleb Brummett, and 7 year old Miley Brummett. They are believed to be with 47 year old Michael Brummett and 34 year old Brenda Brummett. They were last seen in a white 4 door Chevy Cavalier with no plates, rust on the drivers side wheel well and a dent on the trunk

Anyone with information should call police