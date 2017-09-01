LFR: Gas leak at Geist caused by subcontractor laying fiber optic cable

Production ground to a halt at Geist Manufacturing near Cornhusker and Yolande Friday after a subcontractor laying fiber optic cable for Allo hit a major natural gas line.

"It was a massive amount of natural gas that escaped, so we had to evacuate both buildings," said Brad Wilson, President at Geist.

That's over 100 people leaving their post during Geist's busiest time of year.

"We're already working 12-hour days to keep up with demands," Wilson said. "So this is a big hit for us from a productivity standpoint."

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the leaking line supplied Geist, and was high pressure.

"When they hit it off of the right away we had a bigger problem than we normally have in a situation like this," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes with LFR.

Crews were in the area for a few hours. Black Hills Energy had to dig into the ground by hand to pinch off the line, and until that was done, no one could come near it. LFR says they've been responding to a lot of gas lines hit by digging companies lately.

"It's a little bit of the nature of the beast," Benes said. "You know, working blindly under the surface of the ground."

Geist says the whole mess has set them back. They say they already have a fiber optic line, and weren't approached by Allo before the digging began.

"I guess that's kind of a black eye for Allo in my perspective," Wilson said. "They're trying to ensure profitability but they're hurting ours."

We did reach out to Allo but weren't able to get a response at this time.