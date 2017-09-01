Local animal shelter helps in Texas

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Muddy Paws rescue is all about giving pets second chances.

So it just made sense that they lend a hand to the animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

"Our second chance is often their only chance and we know that these animals are being displaced by the thousands,” Lorie Jenkins said. “So we want to be able to offer them that second chance they need so desperately."

They are teaming up with another animal rescue, Bailing out Benji, to get desperately needed animal supplies to the places that need it most.

The founder Mindi Callison says they've already made an impact.

"Yesterday we made a donation to the San Antonio Animal Care Services we were able to give thousands of pounds of cat litter, pet supplies, bowls cleaning supplies, things that San Antonio needed,” Callison said.

They've already gotten many donations of food.

The items they need most right now are plastic travel carriers, collars and leashes, pet shampoo and metal food bowls.

You can drop donations off at all Petsmart locations. There's one at 27th and Pine Lake and another north of 27th and Superior.

Woof doggy daycare is also collecting, they're at 20th and P street.

The first round of donations will be flown to Austin, Texas for sorting and distribution in the next few days.

They'll have trucks continuing to head down as long as donations come in.