Irving students helping Houston

Post by KLKN

Even middle school students are pulling for Houston.

The American Red Cross club at Irving Middle School is getting their students involved. They're holding benefits for hurricane relief all of September, including a coin drive and, later this month, a blood drive.

Principal Jason Shanahan said they want the students to get involved in the community.

"Whatever we can share with the community in the Houston area is fantastic and every little bit is going to make a difference," Shanahan said. "But just as important to us is the impact that has on our students and the developmental assets that students get from learning how to give back to the community."

Shanahan said he thinks having young people who want to contribute says a lot about their students and the Lincoln community.