Heart statues honoring Nebraska football, Sam Foltz unveiled

Three new heart statues were unveiled outside Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon.

A crowd of a few dozen people were on hand for the unveiling.

The first statue highlights over 100 years of Husker tradition, the second, honors Husker fan favorites Jack Hoffman and Sam Foltz, and the third shows the hallmark red balloons released during each game.

Husker legend Tom Osborne helped with the honors, as did Brook Berringer's sister, and Sam Foltz's parents.

The statues are part of the Nebraska by Heart collection.

There are dozens around Lincoln.

They're part of the state's 150th anniversary celebration.

The new statues are on the east side of the stadium.