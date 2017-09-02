9-1 Prep Football Scores

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Central 27, Milford-Dorchester 17
Allen 42, Cedar Bluffs 0
Aquinas 50, Pierce 27
Arcadia-Loup City 16, Valentine 14
Arlington 56, Madison 14
Arthur County def. Banner County, forfeit
Ashland-Greenwood 43, Falls City 20
Auburn 51, Southern 6
Axtell 41, Loomis 12
Beatrice 45, Nebraska City 0
Bellevue West 56, Bellevue East 0
Bishop Neumann 21, Columbus Scotus 3
Blue Hill 53, Franklin 6
Boyd County 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Boys Town 50, Raymond Central 0
Brady 62, Eustis-Farnam 32
Cambridge 62, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32
Centennial 28, Yutan 25
Central City 44, Logan View 21
Centura 8, Wood River 7
Chadron 42, Cozad 7
Chase County 13, Broken Bow 0
Columbus 44, Bennington 0
Crofton 29, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8
Deshler 77, Santee 12
Douglas County West 47, David City 14
Elkhorn 38, Blair 6
Elkhorn Mount Michael 24, Platteview 21
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Elwood 63, Elba 0
Fairbury 48, Syracuse 6
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Weeping Water 0
Fillmore Central 7, Sandy Creek 0
Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 7
Freeman 38, Elmwood-Murdock 16
Fullerton 38, Winside 0
Garden County 74, Maxwell 20
Gibbon 38, Minden 15
Giltner 50, Pleasanton 15
Gordon/Rushville 53, Kimball 19
Gothenburg 20, Ogallala 12
Grand Island Northwest 56, Alliance 0
Gretna 37, Crete 7
Guardian Angels 62, Clarkson/Leigh 18
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Shelby/Rising City 14
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Emerson-Hubbard 12
Harvard 73, St. Edward 6
Hastings 42, Schuyler 3
Hay Springs 60, South Platte 19
Heartland Lutheran 31, Maywood-Hayes Center 26
Hershey 46, Southern Valley 12
High Plains Community 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Holyoke, Colo. 12, Bridgeport 8
Howells/Dodge 38, Osmond 6
Hyannis 78, Potter-Dix 6
Kearney Catholic 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 13
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 22
Lawrence-Nelson 60, Exeter/Milligan 14
Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Pius X 31
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Johnson County Central 0
Lincoln Southwest 21, Lincoln Southeast 14
Lutheran High Northeast 43, Twin River 0
McCook 45, Gering 9
Medicine Valley 45, Sutherland 0
Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
Millard West 49, Millard North 16
Nebraska Christian 32, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 30
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Sterling 14
Norfolk Catholic 34, Columbus Lakeview 7
Norris 14, Plattsmouth 13
North Platte St. Patrick's 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
O'Neill 24, Ord 15
Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Creighton Prep 17
Omaha Concordia 49, Conestoga 0
Omaha North 62, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Northwest 45, Omaha Benson 10
Omaha Roncalli 48, South Sioux City 0
Overton 46, Southwest 22
Papillion-LaVista 49, Papillion-LaVista South 42
Paxton 71, Wallace 20
Perkins County 24, Amherst 17
Ravenna 58, Superior 44
Rawlins County, Kan. 74, Hitchcock County 16
Riverside 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Shelton 58, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
Silver Lake 54, Hampton 14
South Loup 65, Ainsworth 29
Spalding Academy 52, McPherson County 18
St. Paul 61, Cross County 6
Stanton 28, Wisner-Pilger 6
Sutton 48, Malcolm 6
Thayer Central 30, Tri County 20
Twin Loup 60, Anselmo-Merna 30
Wahoo 46, Lincoln Christian 0
Wakefield 44, Homer 21
Wauneta-Palisade def. Leyton, forfeit
Waverly 38, Seward 28
West Point-Beemer 35, North Bend Central 20
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 15
York 59, Lexington 18
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.