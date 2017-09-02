9-1 Prep Football Scores - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

9-1 Prep Football Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Adams Central 27, Milford-Dorchester 17
        Allen 42, Cedar Bluffs 0
        Aquinas 50, Pierce 27
        Arcadia-Loup City 16, Valentine 14
        Arlington 56, Madison 14
        Arthur County def. Banner County, forfeit
        Ashland-Greenwood 43, Falls City 20
        Auburn 51, Southern 6
        Axtell 41, Loomis 12
        Beatrice 45, Nebraska City 0
        Bellevue West 56, Bellevue East 0
        Bishop Neumann 21, Columbus Scotus 3
        Blue Hill 53, Franklin 6
        Boyd County 64, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
        Boys Town 50, Raymond Central 0
        Brady 62, Eustis-Farnam 32
        Cambridge 62, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32
        Centennial 28, Yutan 25
        Central City 44, Logan View 21
        Centura 8, Wood River 7
        Chadron 42, Cozad 7
        Chase County 13, Broken Bow 0
        Columbus 44, Bennington 0
        Crofton 29, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 8
        Deshler 77, Santee 12
        Douglas County West 47, David City 14
        Elkhorn 38, Blair 6
        Elkhorn Mount Michael 24, Platteview 21
        Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
        Elwood 63, Elba 0
        Fairbury 48, Syracuse 6
        Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Weeping Water 0
        Fillmore Central 7, Sandy Creek 0
        Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 7
        Freeman 38, Elmwood-Murdock 16
        Fullerton 38, Winside 0
        Garden County 74, Maxwell 20
        Gibbon 38, Minden 15
        Giltner 50, Pleasanton 15
        Gordon/Rushville 53, Kimball 19
        Gothenburg 20, Ogallala 12
        Grand Island Northwest 56, Alliance 0
        Gretna 37, Crete 7
        Guardian Angels 62, Clarkson/Leigh 18
        Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, Shelby/Rising City 14
        Hartington-Newcastle 50, Emerson-Hubbard 12
        Harvard 73, St. Edward 6
        Hastings 42, Schuyler 3
        Hay Springs 60, South Platte 19
        Heartland Lutheran 31, Maywood-Hayes Center 26
        Hershey 46, Southern Valley 12
        High Plains Community 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
        Holyoke, Colo. 12, Bridgeport 8
        Howells/Dodge 38, Osmond 6
        Hyannis 78, Potter-Dix 6
        Kearney Catholic 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 13
        Kenesaw 56, Palmer 22
        Lawrence-Nelson 60, Exeter/Milligan 14
        Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Pius X 31
        Lincoln Lutheran 46, Johnson County Central 0
        Lincoln Southwest 21, Lincoln Southeast 14
        Lutheran High Northeast 43, Twin River 0
        McCook 45, Gering 9
        Medicine Valley 45, Sutherland 0
        Meridian 38, McCool Junction 32
        Millard West 49, Millard North 16
        Nebraska Christian 32, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 30
        Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Sterling 14
        Norfolk Catholic 34, Columbus Lakeview 7
        Norris 14, Plattsmouth 13
        North Platte St. Patrick's 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
        O'Neill 24, Ord 15
        Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Creighton Prep 17
        Omaha Concordia 49, Conestoga 0
        Omaha North 62, Omaha Central 0
        Omaha Northwest 45, Omaha Benson 10
        Omaha Roncalli 48, South Sioux City 0
        Overton 46, Southwest 22
        Papillion-LaVista 49, Papillion-LaVista South 42
        Paxton 71, Wallace 20
        Perkins County 24, Amherst 17
        Ravenna 58, Superior 44
        Rawlins County, Kan. 74, Hitchcock County 16
        Riverside 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
        Shelton 58, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
        Silver Lake 54, Hampton 14
        South Loup 65, Ainsworth 29
        Spalding Academy 52, McPherson County 18
        St. Paul 61, Cross County 6
        Stanton 28, Wisner-Pilger 6
        Sutton 48, Malcolm 6
        Thayer Central 30, Tri County 20
        Twin Loup 60, Anselmo-Merna 30
        Wahoo 46, Lincoln Christian 0
        Wakefield 44, Homer 21
        Wauneta-Palisade def. Leyton, forfeit
        Waverly 38, Seward 28
        West Point-Beemer 35, North Bend Central 20
        Wilber-Clatonia 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 15
        York 59, Lexington 18
 

