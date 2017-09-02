Nebraska man takes plea deal

GERING, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska Panhandle man has taken a plea deal in the crash death of a passenger in his pickup truck. Court records say Joshua Bolzer pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped two related counts. His sentencing is set for Oct. 20. Authorities say 19-year-old Dereon Betancur died after the pickup Bolzer was driving went out of control Aug. 20 last year near Mitchell.