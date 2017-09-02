Health alert for Bluestem Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Health alert for Bluestem Lake

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - State officials say a health alert remains in effect for a fourth straight week at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County. The latest alert notice comes after testing this week detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms. Officials say visitors to the lake should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.