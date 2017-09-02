Sen. Joni Craighead stepping down Sept. 8 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sen. Joni Craighead stepping down Sept. 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator is resigning from office just days after announcing her re-election bid. Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha announced in a news release that she is stepping down effective Sept. 8 and ending her campaign. She previously said she would seek re-election amid rumors that she would run for Douglas County assessor. Craighead campaign manager Rod Edwards says she decided to step down because she was struggling to balance her legislative duties with family and business commitments.

