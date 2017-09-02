August 20th storms still keeping tree removal companies busy

Tree removal companies are still working hard on cleaning up tree limbs and trees, in the aftermath of a storm that hit Lincoln 13 days ago.

The powerful storm that hit Lincoln last month did a lot of tree damage, and you might still notice some remnants of trees stumps and debris around town, but companies like Blue Ox Tree Service are keeping busy cleaning up the mess the storm made.

Eddie Lankas, who's part-owner of Blue Ox, says, "Tapered down, but now we're starting to see another uptick of people that are seeing that they can't do it themselves."

They say they've done120 jobs and received around 180 calls since the storm.

The extensive damage the storm caused has made the process of cleanup take a little longer than usual.

"Our wives are commenting on how we're rarely home, and we're eating breakfast, lunch and dinner together, right now we're working such long hours," said Lankas.

Blue Ox handles trees on private property, that the city isn't liable for.

The city removes trees and debris, if they're in a right-of-way, but if they're on your property, it's your responsibility to remove it yourself or call a private company for removal.

Terry Crew, a trimmer for Blue Ox, says, "It's good to keep them happy, happy that the dangers are gone and keep everybody safe."

Blue Ox says they have a regular staff of eight employees and they're all being utilized at this point.

If you do need debris or trees removed, they say to be patient because they deal with the most dangerous areas first.