Nebraska National Guard deploys 44 medics to Texas for Harvey relief

Production ground to a halt at Geist Manufacturing near Cornhusker and Yolande Friday after a subcontractor laying fiber optic cable for Allo hit a major natural gas line.More >>
Police are still looking for the suspect.More >>
Omaha police have canceled the amber alert for four Omaha children.More >>
"Anybody who met Jeanne, it wasn't like they just liked Jeanne, they loved her," said close friend Mary McCauley-Long. Mary McCauley–Long worked with Jeanne for over 20 years at Lincoln Public Schools. She said she is thankful to call her a friend. Jeanne died on Tuesday, from injuries sustained during a massive home explosion near 77th and Old Cheney. "She would be there with a smile, a hug, say have a great day, and you knew, she meant it," said ...More >>
Rezac, a 16 year-old junior at North Star High School, was one of nine people involved in a five-vehicle accident near 84th and Havelock around 10:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night.More >>
Muddy Paws rescue is all about giving pets second chances.More >>
Tribal council members dispute feds' prosecution authority OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Former and current members of the Omaha Tribal Council charged with misusing federal money are challenging federal authority in the matter. Court documents say the nine defendants paid themselves nearly $389,000 from contract funds with the Indian Health Service that was supposed to be used to provide health care for members of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. Officials have said bonuses were paid for w...More >>
