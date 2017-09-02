Nebraska National Guard deploys 44 medics to Texas for Harvey relief

The Nebraska National Guard is deploying a 44-person medical team to Texas to provide emergency medical assistance to the ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief operations. The deployment is in response to an emergency management assistance compact request from Texas to Nebraska.

The deployment is primarily made up of Airmen from the Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Medical Group in Lincoln. Several Nebraska Army National Guard medical professional are also involved in the mission. The Nebraska National Guardsmen are trained to provide medical triage operations in a variety of environments to include those involving hazardous material operations. The deployment includes Nebraska Air National Guard medical providers, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and other medical professionals.

The Nebraska Guardsmen are part of the state's larger CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosive) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P), which most recently conducted an emergency response exercise at the Nebraska National Guard's Mead Training Site last weekend. Many of the deploying Nebraska Guardsmen were involved in that exercise.

"This is what we do as members of the Nebraska National Guard. We stand ready and able to assist to our neighbors during their times of need," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general. "What makes this current operation even more important is that we are supporting the members of the Texas National Guard - who we have worked with since July 1993 as members of our combined State Partnership with the Czech Republic. We have proven countless times through our combined efforts with our Czech partners that the Nebraska and Texas National Guard are great teammates and we are proving it again, this time in the skies, streets and waterways of Texas."

To date, these Nebraska National Guard crews have rescued 310 people total, including pregnant women, infants and the wheelchair bound. The Nebraska National Guard has also rescued 44 animals. Crews have transported more than 86,000 pounds of cargo including hundreds of cases of water, 3,000 pounds of MREs and 500 pounds of blood.