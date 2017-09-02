Husker fans pack downtown for season opener

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Husker fans are ready for the 2017 season.

We caught up with them at The Railyard, where there were thousands celebrating.

Here's what they had to say:

"The first game is always exciting, night games are always the best, everybody is pumped up," Douglas Rutherford said. "Excited to see the new quarterback how the offense is gonna be, excited about the new coordinator of defense, all the young guys to see how they're gonna play."

"Nebraska is electric– we are the greatest football team in the nation," Zach Bliek said