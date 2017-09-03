Name released of farming accident victim - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Name released of farming accident victim

HOWELLS, Neb. (AP) - Officials in northeastern Nebraska have released the name of a 76-year-old Stanton County man killed in a farm accident. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says that John "Henry" Balzer, of rural Howells, died Thursday. Officials say Howells was working with a tractor and a piece of farm machinery when the machinery collapsed on him, causing fatal injuries.

