Name released of farming accident victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator is resigning from office just days after announcing her re-election bid. Sen. Joni Craighead of Omaha announced in a news release that she is stepping down effective Sept. 8 and ending her campaign. She previously said she would seek re-election amid rumors that she would run for Douglas County assessor. Craighead campaign manager Rod Edwards says she decided to step down because she was struggling to balance her legislative duties with fa...

More >>