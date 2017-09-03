No. 14 Huskers top Montana, 1-0

Posted By: Sports

Pullman, Wash. – The No. 14 Nebraska soccer team (5-1-0) completed its weekend trip to the West with a 1-0 win over Montana at Lower Soccer Field on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Haley Hanson scored the lone goal of the game in the 39th minute off a free kick from 25 yards out. The goal marked Hanson’s fourth of the season, a total which leads the team. It was the 14th of her career.

Nebraska’s offense took 10 shots overall, two of which were on goal. Sinclaire Miramontez, who played all 90 minutes, and Emilee Cincotta each managed a pair of shots, while six other Huskers each had one. Montana took five shots for the game, two of which were on goal.

Nebraska sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder collected two saves en route to her fourth shutout of the season. Corder has 15 career shutouts in 28 appearances.

The Huskers return home to host San Diego State (Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:05 p.m.) and Pittsburgh (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:05 p.m.) at Hibner Stadium next weekend.