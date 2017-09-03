Senators Fischer, Sasse react to North Korea H-Bomb Test

Nebraska U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse responded to word that North Korea successfully tested a Hydrogen bomb this morning.

“The nuclear test conducted by North Korea today is very troubling," Senator Fischer said. "We are awaiting further technical details, but early reports indicate it is a significantly more powerful nuclear device than those used in Pyongyang's previous tests. Without significant international action, it’s only a matter of time before North Korea overcomes the technical challenges remaining to possessing a viable nuclear weapon, which is why I remain committed to strengthening our country’s missile defense to defend against this rising threat.”

"If North Korea has in fact successfully tested a nuclear warhead that can be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim Jong-un is clearly threatening the American people," Senator Sasse said. "He must be confronted. The United States, our allies and partners, and those who are still enabling Pyongyang must confront and change Kim Jong-un's calculus of terror. Diplomatically if we can. Militarily if we must."