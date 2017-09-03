Dog Bowl raises money for new dog parks

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln only has one permanent dog park...Rickman's Run, which is at Holmes Lake.

There's another temporary park at Oak Creek, but it's built on top of a landfill.

Friends of Dog Parks says this isn’t enough.

"The two parks we currently have get pretty congested with a lot of dogs,” Kelly Hansen, secretary for Friends of Dog Parks said.

Sunday's fundraiser, the first annual Dog Bowl, has the goal of remedying this.

With the money raised at the event and donations from sponsors, three new dog parks will be added in Lincoln.

"The goal is to get all of those parks put in by the end of this year,” Hansen said.

The new parks will be on I–180 north of Cornhusker Highway, Mahoney Park at 84th and Adams, and one near 20th and highway 2.

But it's expensive.

"For all three dog runs and the improvements at Rickman's it's about $861,000 that we are raising and we about 65 percent of the way there,” Hansen.

That's where the Dog Bowl comes in.

It was a fun event for dog owners and their pups.

They also collected donations.

For dog park users, it made sense to pitch in.

"They do it all nonprofit so that's why I donated because they do it all for free and I use it,” Christine Holm, dog owner said.

The goal for the event was to raise $35,000. Hansen says they're confident they'll get there, and the more money the raise, the more features the parks will have.

"Dog runs are free for everybody to use and the more money we can get raised for them, the more things they'll have in them," Hansen said.

Each park will have water fountains, rinsing stations, public restrooms and shelters, these are things the current parks don't offer.