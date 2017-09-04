Lincoln woman catches home vandalism on camera

A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.

Kristen Long has a video doorbell made by Ring. The camera caught a man trying to break into her home through the front door. He then smashed two 100-year-old planters before walking out of view. Long says he also damaged more planters in the back, as well as gutters, which are original to the home.

"It makes you feel, it compromises the security in your home," Long said. "You don't feel safe or secure in your home and especially if you watch the video it looks like he's trying to open the door!"

Long shared the video on Facebook, where it got over 5,000 shares. She also reported the incident to Lincoln Police. As of Sunday night, no one had been arrested.

You can watch the video here.