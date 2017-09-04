Family Fun Night scheduled at Lancaster County park

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HICKMAN, Neb. (AP)

A fun night of outdoor activities has been scheduled at Wagon Train State Recreation Area in Lancaster County.

The Family Fun Night will include fishing, tomahawk throwing, astronomy, Project Wild nature activities, hiking and aerial archery. The free two-hour event begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/108694 .

Wagon Train sits 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Hickman. A park entry permit is required, as well as fishing licenses for anglers age 16 and older.