Nebraska mom accused of striking her kids and choking one

ALBION, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled later this month for an eastern Nebraska woman accused of striking her four children and choking one of them. Court records say 28-year-old Casey Dodds, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and strangulation. Her trial is set to begin Sept. 20 in Albion. According to the documents, her eldest child told authorities his mom struck him several times and the three other kids at least once in their faces on April 24 after she tried to take them to school in the middle of the night. The 10-year-old boy reported that his mom choked him for a time and struck him after he refused her order to tell people at school that one of his siblings had hit him. ___

