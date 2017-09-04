Nebraska mom accused of striking her kids and choking one

A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A fun night of outdoor activities has been scheduled at Wagon Train State Recreation Area in Lancaster County.More >>
A fun night of outdoor activities has been scheduled at Wagon Train State Recreation Area in Lancaster County.More >>
"The two parks we currently have get pretty congested with a lot of dogs."More >>
"The two parks we currently have get pretty congested with a lot of dogs."More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
The Nebraska National Guard was deployed to Texas almost a week ago and has since been rescuing survivors, hauling food, water and even 500 pounds of blood to a local hospital.More >>
The Nebraska National Guard was deployed to Texas almost a week ago and has since been rescuing survivors, hauling food, water and even 500 pounds of blood to a local hospitalMore >>
Police are still looking for the suspect.More >>
Police are still looking for the suspect.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com ALBION, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled later this month for an eastern Nebraska woman accused of striking her four children and choking one of them. Court records say 28-year-old Casey Dodds, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and strangulation. Her trial is set to begin Sept. 20 in Albion. According to the documents, her eldest child told authorities his mom struck him ...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com ALBION, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled later this month for an eastern Nebraska woman accused of striking her four children and choking one of them. Court records say 28-year-old Casey Dodds, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and strangulation. Her trial is set to begin Sept. 20 in Albion. According to the documents, her eldest child told authorities his mom struck him ...More >>
Rezac, a 16 year-old junior at North Star High School, was one of nine people involved in a five-vehicle accident near 84th and Havelock around 10:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Rezac, a 16 year-old junior at North Star High School, was one of nine people involved in a five-vehicle accident near 84th and Havelock around 10:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night.More >>
More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night.More >>
Labor Day overall looks nice with a breezy north wind...More >>
Labor Day overall looks nice with a breezy north wind...More >>