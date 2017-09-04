Breaking News: Nebraska Task Force 1 expected to arrive in Linco - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Breaking News: Nebraska Task Force 1 expected to arrive in Lincoln this week

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom 

The Nebraska Task Force 1 is planning on leaving Texas Monday afternoon. 

They will head back to Lincoln, but say there is a chance they could be re-routed if Hurricane Irma hits land. 

The 80 person team made up of Nebraska National Guard members and fire and rescue crews from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion has been performing rescue and evacuation missions in and around Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit. 

They've been there for 10 days and assisted in the rescues of around 1500 rescues, including more than 120 companion animals. 

Before the team leaves all members of the team will get medical examinations, and all vehicles will get mechanical evaluations. 

They expected to arrive in Lincoln Tuesday night at the very earliest, but this could change. 

