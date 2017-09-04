Western wildfires effecting Lincoln's air quality

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat. The wildfires have also reduced Lincoln's air quality from good to moderate. People with allergies and asthma who are sensitive to smoke should limit their outdoor activities in eastern Nebraska.

The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West; compelled crews to rescue about 140 hikers who had spent the night in the woods after fire broke out along the popular Columbia River Gorge Trail in Oregon; and led firefighters to step up efforts to protect a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia encroached by flames near Yosemite National Park in California.

A sudden gusty series of rainstorms allowed Los Angeles, however, to cancel evacuation orders for a wildfire that the mayor called the largest in the city's history and sent beach umbrellas and toy shovels bouncing down Southern California beaches late Sunday.