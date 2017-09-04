Man accused of helping suspect flee to Kansas

A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A fun night of outdoor activities has been scheduled at Wagon Train State Recreation Area in Lancaster County.More >>
A fun night of outdoor activities has been scheduled at Wagon Train State Recreation Area in Lancaster County.More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat. The wildfires have also reduced Lincoln's air quality from good to moderate. People with allergies and asthma who are sensitive to smoke should limit their outdoor activities. The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West; ...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat. The wildfires have also reduced Lincoln's air quality from good to moderate. People with allergies and asthma who are sensitive to smoke should limit their outdoor activities. The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West; ...More >>
"The two parks we currently have get pretty congested with a lot of dogs."More >>
"The two parks we currently have get pretty congested with a lot of dogs."More >>
A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.More >>
A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com ALBION, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled later this month for an eastern Nebraska woman accused of striking her four children and choking one of them. Court records say 28-year-old Casey Dodds, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and strangulation. Her trial is set to begin Sept. 20 in Albion. According to the documents, her eldest child told authorities his mom struck him ...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com ALBION, Neb. (AP) _ A trial has been scheduled later this month for an eastern Nebraska woman accused of striking her four children and choking one of them. Court records say 28-year-old Casey Dodds, of Cedar Rapids, has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and strangulation. Her trial is set to begin Sept. 20 in Albion. According to the documents, her eldest child told authorities his mom struck him ...More >>
An airline providing government-subsidized service to three Nebraska and two Kansas cities plans to end the flights later this month.More >>
An airline providing government-subsidized service to three Nebraska and two Kansas cities plans to end the flights later this month.More >>
The Nebraska National Guard was deployed to Texas almost a week ago and has since been rescuing survivors, hauling food, water and even 500 pounds of blood to a local hospital.More >>
The Nebraska National Guard was deployed to Texas almost a week ago and has since been rescuing survivors, hauling food, water and even 500 pounds of blood to a local hospitalMore >>
Police are still looking for the suspect.More >>
Police are still looking for the suspect.More >>
Labor Day overall looks nice with a breezy north wind...More >>
Labor Day overall looks nice with a breezy north wind...More >>