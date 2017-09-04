Omaha toddler dies in fall off cliff in Arizona

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SEDONA, Az. - A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.

The cliff is along the Midgley Bridge Trail - a well-known tourist attraction.

According to police, Sedona Fire personnel rappelled 60 feet down the cliff to where the child had fallen and found the toddler dead.

Officials have not identified the child but say the child's family was visiting the area from Omaha.