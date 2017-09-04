UPDATE: Woman in custody after four missing children located

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. - A tip led Omaha Police to the location of four children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon. At 2:21 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol canceled the alert, and the children were reported to be "safe."

Brenda Brummett was later booked for violation of child custody.

An OPD press release issued about 90 minutes after the children were reported found state the children were found near 19th and Farnum streets "in good condition."

The incident began at 9:36 p.m. Thursday, when OPD officers responded to a residence near 37th and F streets, where the children's guardian told police that the biological parents had come to a relative's home and taken the children from her vehicle.

They had last been seen leaving in a white, four-door Chevy Cavalier with no license plates, according to an OPD press release. The car had rust on the driver's side and dent on the trunk.

The OPD Child Victim/Sexual Assault unit is still investigating this incident, according to the release.

