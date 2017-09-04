Fire ravages southeast Lincoln home

A fire destroyed a home south of 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road in southeast Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to the call just before 4:30. When initial crews arrived, they said thick black smoke and flames were shooting from the home.

Sergeant Tommy Trotter with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner had been mowing his lawn with a riding lawn mower before the fire. He parked the mower in a wood storage shed beneath the home. Then, the shed started smoking. That's when the victim ran inside to get his family, and when they came out, they reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of the home.

Bennett, Hickman and Southwest Fire and Rescue were also called to help battle the blaze. Southeast Fire said crews didn't leave the scene until after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The home is a total loss, valued at $346,400. Sgt. Trotter said the cost of damages will likely rise to account for the homeowner's belongings.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office.