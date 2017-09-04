Lincoln home explosion community rebuilding, together

Neighbors that surround the what's left of the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa in the Edenton North neighborhood near 77th and Old Cheney are banding together to rebuild.

A couple dozen of them met for a cookout on the driveway of Kevin and Evelyn Loof's home Monday evening. They said cookouts used to be a neighborhood tradition, and now is as good a time to rekindle that tradition than ever -- even though the Loof's home, like so many others on Red Oak Road, is now uninhabitable.

"When something like this happens, it can definitely become chaos," neighbor Amber Pankonin said. "And so, for this, you know, you could definitely tell people were focused in staying together and making sure everyone had what they needed. And so that was really encouraging for all of us."

Pankonin and her family were on vacation in Europe at the time of the explosion. She said it was her neighbors that helped her get through not being able to be home.

"We are very lucky to have a home to come back to and that's what we're are really thankful for," she said.

She said the entire community has pitched in with clean-up, from 2x4's in the yard, to glass in the street. They're not letting the tragedy define the neighborhood, they're using it to make them stronger.

"Its important to know your neighbors and be involved in their lives, and to see how you can help and you know get involved," Pankonin said.

The neighborhood has started an account at Union Bank under the name Friends of Red Oak. They encourage anyone who wants to to donate. Proceeds will go towards something in the education field in honor of Jeanne Jasa, who died as a result of her injuries last week.

The explosion is still under investigation, and the home is blocked off as part of a crime scene. Jim Jasa is still in the hospital in critical condition.