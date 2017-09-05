LSO Releases YDYDYL Campaign Results

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PRESS RELEASE FROM LSO:

The 'You Drink & Drive. You Lose.' crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Hwy 6 just west of 98th Street.

The sobriety checkpoint was set up on Friday, September 01, 2017 from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

The 9 deputies involved with the sobriety checkpoint contacted 219 vehicles resulting in 11 criminal arrests, 1 person being arrested on an outstanding warrant, 22 official traffic citations, and 46 warning/defect cards.

Official traffic citations included 4 driving under the influence, 2 for driving during suspension, 3 for possession of an open alcohol container, 3 for a seatbelt violation, 4 for no valid registration, 1 for fictitious license plates and 5 for various traffic violations.

Criminal arrests included 5 for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 for minor in possession of alcohol, 1 for procuring alcohol to a minor and 1 for possession of a fake ID.

Additional deputies were on duty Saturday, September 02, 2017 and Sunday, September 03, 2017 from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. running traffic on an individual basis.

During that time an additional 29 vehicles were contacted resulting in 4 criminal arrests, 1 person being arrested on an outstanding warrant, 9 official traffic citations, and 18 warning/defect cards being issued for various traffic violations.

Criminal arrests included 1 for possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, 2 for possession of drug paraphernalia and 1 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Overtime compensation paid to the additional deputies working during the crackdown was funded through a mini–grant received from the Nebraska Department of Roads Highway Safety Office.