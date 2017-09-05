One in critical condition after knife wound

Lincoln Police are investigating a fight between two brothers that sent one to the hospital with a serious knife wound.They say it happened around midnight Monday morning, near 8th and Washington. They say two brothers, one 35, one 36, were arguing about religion when the older brother attacked the younger.Police say a fight ensued, and the older man ended up with a 6-inch cut on his neck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and following surgery, has stabilized.Police say alcohol was involved. They're still investigating the incident, and searching for the younger brother.