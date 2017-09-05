LSO: 10 vehicles hit by thieves in Waverly; 3 stolen

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a "flurry" of thefts from vehicles in Waverly this weekend.

The sheriff says it happened sometimes between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Ten vehicles were affected, in most cases they were unlocked in the driveway. They say three vehicles were stolen; all have since been recovered.

The sheriff says 3 to 4 juveniles have been contacted, but no citations have been issued at this time. They encourage you to lock your vehicles, saying all three stolen vehicles had spare keys inside.