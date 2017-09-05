LSO: 10 vehicles hit by thieves in Waverly; 3 stolen

A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.More >>
Neighbors that surround the what's left of the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa in the Edenton North neighborhood near 77th and Old Cheney are banding together to rebuild.More >>
A fire destroyed a home south of 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road in southeast Lincoln Sunday afternoon.More >>
LSO releases results of the recent Your Drink You Drive You Lose Campaign.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a fight between two brothers that sent one to the hospital with a serious knife wound.More >>
A tip led Omaha Police to the location of four children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon. At 2:21 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol canceled the alert, and the children were reported to be "safe."More >>
The Seward County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) arrested two men from Florida for transporting more than 65 pounds of marijuana last Friday.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Wildfires forced thousands to flee their homes across the U.S. West during a sweltering, smoke-shrouded holiday weekend of record heat. The wildfires have also reduced Lincoln's air quality from good to moderate. People with allergies and asthma who are sensitive to smoke should limit their outdoor activities. The fires Sunday caused evacuations in Glacier National Park in Montana and many other parts of the West; ...More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a "flurry" of thefts from vehicles in Waverly this weekend.More >>
Cooler, breezy with a few afternoon clouds...More >>
