UPDATE: Waverly man recovers stolen pick-up after Facebook post

UPDATE:

When Todd Larsen woke up Sunday morning, he was in for a nasty surprise. His red and silver pick-up truck was one of 3 stolen overnight in Waverly. Larsen put a picture up on Facebook right away.

"I got a lot of friends, and being a unique truck I thought they could help find it," Larson said.

And that's what happened. Someone saw the truck, which has a distinct paint pattern, in Lincoln.

"A friend of mine called me and said that a friend of theirs had seen it drive down the alley in Havelock," he said.

Larsen says he called deputies, but was already headed that direction when the missing truck, and a group of suspects, were dropped in his lap.

"I had to come up Havelock off of Cornhusker and saw my vehicle at Burger King, of all places," he said. "I did a U–turn, and I pulled into Burger King and I blocked my vehicle and one other vehicle and I asked them which one of them stole my vehicle and then they kind of scattered."

The Sheriff's Office says they contacted three to four juveniles in connection with the theft. They say the other two stolen vehicles have been found. Seven other cars in Waverly were broken into the same night. Deputies say wallets, garage door openers, and even a gun were stolen from those.

The sheriff says most of the vehicles targeted were unlocked, and all three stolen vehicles had spare keys inside. They encourage everyone to lock up and keep an eye out.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a "flurry" of thefts from vehicles in Waverly this weekend.

The sheriff says it happened sometimes between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Ten vehicles were affected, in most cases they were unlocked in the driveway. They say three vehicles were stolen; all have since been recovered.

The sheriff says 3 to 4 juveniles have been contacted, but no citations have been issued at this time. They encourage you to lock your vehicles, saying all three stolen vehicles had spare keys inside.