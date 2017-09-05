Another arrest made in Lincoln shooting death

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police say have made another arrested in a Lincoln homicide case. They say Anthony Adams Junior is in custody and is en route to Lincoln. He was arrested in the shooting death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. Watson was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle near 23rd and Y Streets in December of last year.

34-year-old Jamez Henderson pleaded no contest to manslaughter and possession of drugs in the case and will be sentenced this month. Several others were arrested for aiding and abetting or accessory to a felony.