UPDATE: Anthony Adams Jr. arrested in Lincoln shooting death

UPDATE:

Lincoln Police arrested Anthony Adams Jr. in Omaha around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, working together with the U.S. Marshall's Task Force. Adams was cited for accessory to a felony for his role in concealing the death of Jamie Watson.

On Thursday, December 15, 2016, at 1:27 a.m., members of the Lincoln Police Department were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North 23rd Street on a disturbance described as “banging” sounds. Two men fled the area, one on foot and one in a sport utility vehicle. As officers examined the scene, a green 1999 Buick Park Avenue was found unoccupied, with the engine running.

They found 41 year old Jamie Watson dead inside the trunk. The men who fled were identified as 25-year-old Sidney Jackson and 32-year-old Jamez Henderson and both have since been apprehended.

Henderson will appear in court this month.

At this time, 10 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to this homicide. Investigators continue to process evidence and conduct interviews.

