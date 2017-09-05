Car slams into side of Lincoln apartment building

Some people had to evacuate after a car slammed into their apartment building in Lincoln today. It happened just before noon Tuesday, near 14th and Fletcher.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a woman accidentally ran into the wall of her apartment building with her car. She was okay, but her apartment and the two above it are unlivable until a contractor can make sure the building is structurally sound.

LFR estimates $1,000 of damage to the car, and anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 to the building.