Car slams into side of Lincoln apartment building

Some people had to evacuate after a car slammed into their apartment building in Lincoln today. It happened just before noon Tuesday, near 14th and Fletcher. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a woman accidentally ran into the wall of her apartment building with her car. She was okay, but her apartment and the two above it are unlivable until a contractor can make sure the building is structurally sound. 

LFR estimates $1,000 of damage to the car, and anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 to the building.

