Nebraska Highway 79 work planned south of Valparaiso - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Highway 79 work planned south of Valparaiso

Nebraska Highway 79 work planned south of Valparaiso

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

VALPARAISO, Neb. (AP) - Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on a stretch of Nebraska Highway 79 south of Valparaiso.

The project includes construction of a temporary road to carry traffic while a highway bridge is replaced.

Culvert work and other work will be done, and resurfacing is scheduled to start next spring. The entire project is expected to be completed 2019.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.