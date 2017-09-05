Nebraska Highway 79 work planned south of Valparaiso

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

VALPARAISO, Neb. (AP) - Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday on a stretch of Nebraska Highway 79 south of Valparaiso.

The project includes construction of a temporary road to carry traffic while a highway bridge is replaced.

Culvert work and other work will be done, and resurfacing is scheduled to start next spring. The entire project is expected to be completed 2019.