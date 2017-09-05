1 person hospitalized after Bellevue apartment fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ At least one person has been hospitalized after a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex.

Authorities say the fire was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Brent Village Apartments. The blaze forced around two dozen residents to flee to safety.

Authorities say one person was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Another person was treated at the complex.

The fire cause is being investigated.