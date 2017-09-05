Omaha police say man died at hospital after shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man.

Officers who were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday to check a reported shooting found the wounded man. Police say 36-year-old Robert Vargas died later at Nebraska Medical Center

No arrests have been reported.