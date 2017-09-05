Lincoln advocates rally against Trump immigration decision

Update:

"I'm mad, I'm sad, but I'm not going to let that get to me," said Alejandra Escobar, a DACA Recipient."

One of many passionate voices that were heard at a rally of around 200 people at Nebraska's State Capitol building, Tuesday.

It was in protest of the Trump Administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.

State leaders, those in support of the cause and recipients of DACA were there.

Linda Aguilar, who works as a legal assistant and is a recipient of DACA, said, "When President Obama announced the DACA program in 2012, my life changed forever. I no longer felt vulnerable. DACA opened so many doors for me and it provided me with the strength to walk."

More than 3,000 people in Nebraska are part of DACA, while that number is 800,000 nationwide.

The administration has said that they'll have a six month delay and then it's up to congress to act, something Republicans say is the right decision.

"The Congress now has the proper opportunity to act, which is where the law...should've been in the first place, " says Kenny Zoeller, Exec. Dir. of NE GOP.

He added, "It is our opinion that first we must secure the border, and then we can talk about other forms of fixing our broken immigration system."

But those directly affected say the program gave them peace of mind, now they're unsure of their future.

Luis Rodriguez, a DACA Recipient, says, "They're basically taking our whole lives away from us, our dreams away from us."

DACA allows for children in the U.S. before the age of 16 to remain in the country, as long as they remain in school or maintain a job, and have no criminal record.

White House officials insist that even if Congress doesn't act, there won't be mass deportations. Their main focus will remain on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

