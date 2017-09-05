Lincoln apartment complex evacuated after car rams building

Residents of an apartment complex have been evacuated from their homes at 13th and D Streets after a vehicle drove into the building Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the driver's accelerator got stuck. The car then jumped the curb and slammed into a unit. Thankfully, the person living in the unit was not inside.

The crash caused a lot of structural damage, and LFR has to properly stabilize the building before removing the car, otherwise the complex could collapse.

"We're concerned about 2 collapses," Battalion Chief Leo Benes said. "The collapse of the fascia that's on the outside of the building, and then of the building itself on the interior. Just, obviously we aren't concerned about the entire building collapsing but parts of it. And because of that we're keeping it the entire building is off limits to any occupants."

The building's gas and utilities have been shut off, and no one is permitted to enter until the structure is stabilized.

Damage estimates are upwards of $75,000.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured.