Haymarket Park named 'Field of the Year' for 17th straight season

LINCOLN, NE – The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Haymarket Park was named the league’s ‘Best Playing Field’ for 2017. Haymarket Park has been the Field of the Year for all 17 seasons of its history.

The award is decided by the votes of the league’s field managers and media personnel.

Jeremy Johnson is in his first season as Athletic Turf Manager at Haymarket Park after serving as the Assistant Athletic Turf Manager for several seasons. Johnson graduated with a degree in Turfgrass Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has served as an intern at Haymarket Park and with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I am very pleased to continue the tradition of ‘Best Playing Field’ here at Haymarket Park,” Johnson said. “This league features some great playing surfaces and terrific groundskeepers, and I am honored to receive this award.”

Haymarket Park has been the home of the Lincoln Saltdogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers since it opened in 2001. It is one of the anchors of the city’s Haymarket District.

“Jeremy and his staff do a wonderful job with the turf at Haymarket Park,” Saltdogs President/General Manager Charlie Meyer said. “This playing surface is one of the best in all of minor league baseball and it takes a team effort with the Stadium Operations staff to win this award for the 17th year in a row.”

Johnson has a staff of comprised of full-time and intern workers.

“This award would not have been possible without the help and teamwork of the entire staff,” he said. “I would like to thank my assistant Jen Roeber. Her assistance, and knowledge of this facility, was essential in managing two playing surfaces and the landscape to such a high standard. I would like to thank Marcus Laible, Mike McNally, and Blake Tonjes for their hard work and ability to take on more responsibility; along with our entire grounds crew for their countless hours maintaining our standards. Finally, I would like to thank Josh Klute and Charlie Meyer for ensuring that my transition into this position was as smooth as possible.”

