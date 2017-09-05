NE Task Force members return from Houston

Tonight team members were welcomed home after assisting in rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.



After spending several days of preforming search and rescue missions in Houston, the Nebraska Task Force has returned to Lincoln.

"It feels great to be back home," said Task Force member Mickey McLaughlin.

Family and friends were waiting with signs in hand to see their loved ones arrive, after almost a week and a half apart.

The team left August 25th to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.



"It was about five, six, years of training, finally came through. We were able to get into the water and get the boats in the water to actually pull people out of their homes, off their porches. They were waiving us down; it was a real good experience," said Task Force member Christian Gage.

They assisted with over 1500 rescue missions, and saved 120 pets.



"A lot of people were just waiting for us to arrive, they didn't want any local people telling them hey get in my boat, get to shore, and they wanted us there," said Gage.

They say the people of Houston were very grateful for their help.



"They assisted us in any way they could, when we were out in the neighborhoods, they would bring us bottles of water. They asked us if we wanted any granola bars, any food, anything like that. They were very good to us," said McLaughlin.

The daughter of one team member says it's very hard to send off her dad, but she is proud of him.



"It never gets easier, but it gets a lot harder when you realize like what actually goes on, and how bad it actually is," said Madeline Kirchofer. "They needed it. They needed him more than I needed him, at that point. And so sometimes, you just have to let him do his thing."



The team was made up of 80 firefighters from Lincoln, Papillion, and Omaha, along with civilian doctors, engineers, and heavy rigging specialists.

There were also five canine search specialists with five dogs.