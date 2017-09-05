Lincoln toddler defies odds, gets prosthetic legs

Residents of an apartment complex have been evacuated from their homes at 13th and D Streets after a vehicle drove into the building Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Residents of an apartment complex have been evacuated from their homes at 13th and D Streets after a vehicle drove into the building Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A Lincoln woman caught a man vandalizing her home through her home security system Sunday morning.More >>
A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.More >>
A 2-year-old toddler from Omaha died Saturday afternoon after falling down a cliff in Sedona, Arizona.More >>
Lincoln Police say have made another arrested in a Lincoln homicide case.More >>
Lincoln Police say have made another arrested in a Lincoln homicide case.More >>
Some people had to evacuate after a car slammed into their apartment building in Lincoln today.More >>
Some people had to evacuate after a car slammed into their apartment building in Lincoln today.More >>
The Nebraska State Fair’s 2017 attendance reached 379,108More >>
The Nebraska State Fair’s 2017 attendance reached 379,108More >>
More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night.More >>
More than 500 people gathered at the Lancaster County Event Center to remember Blayne Rezac Thursday night.More >>
A tip led Omaha Police to the location of four children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon. At 2:21 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol canceled the alert, and the children were reported to be "safe."More >>
A tip led Omaha Police to the location of four children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued early Friday afternoon. At 2:21 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol canceled the alert, and the children were reported to be "safe."More >>
The Seward County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) arrested two men from Florida for transporting more than 65 pounds of marijuana last Friday.More >>
The Seward County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) arrested two men from Florida for transporting more than 65 pounds of marijuana last Friday.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a fight between two brothers that sent one to the hospital with a serious knife wound.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a fight between two brothers that sent one to the hospital with a serious knife wound.More >>