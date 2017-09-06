LPD, LSO Involved in Overnight Pursuit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Members of law enforcement were involved in a vehicle chase overnight.



Officers say a mini van was stolen by two juveniles.

Lincoln police initiated the pursuit at 35th and Cornhusker when officers identified that van. Other officers joined in the chase as it proceeded up Cornhusker highway.

Once it was out of the city limits, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist.

Stop sticks were deployed in the area of 176th and Highway 6, which the stolen vehicle drove over and finally came to a stop. Two juveniles in their late teens were arrested.

Lincoln Police is handling the case and doing some more investigating.