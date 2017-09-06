Garth Brooks Coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Lincoln this fall.

The announcement comes from SMG Lincoln.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is the first time in 21 years that Brooks has been in Lincoln.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.