Garth Brooks Coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Garth Brooks Coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Garth Brooks Coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Lincoln this fall.

The announcement comes from SMG Lincoln.

The concert will be on Saturday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is the first time in 21 years that Brooks has been in Lincoln.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.