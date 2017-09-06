Latest: Hurricane Irma

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Latest Updates:

Hurricane Irma is currently "pummeling" Turks and Caicos with powerful winds, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

The record Category 5 storm, which skirted north of the Dominican Republic early Thursday as the powerful Category 5 storm, has set its sights on south Florida after leaving a trail of death and destruction in the Caribbean. At least 13 people have been killed.

Irma, dubbed the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph on Thursday afternoon as it moved further away from the northern coast of Puerto Rico and over the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The wind speeds had dropped slightly from the day before, by about 10 mph.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory.

