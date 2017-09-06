NEB WGOLF: Smith Earns Big Ten Women's Golfer-of-the-Week Honor

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Sophomore Kate Smith captured Big Ten Golfer-of-the-Week honors on Wednesday for her career-best runner-up finish at the UNO Invitational on Sept. 2.

Smith, a Detroit Lakes, Minn. native, posted a collegiate career-best finish with a three-round score of 221 (76-70-75) at the par-72 6,134-yard layout at the ArborLinks Golf Course in Nebraska City, Neb. to notch her fifth top-10 tournament finish and eighth top-25 showing as a Husker.

Smith led the Nebraska women’s golf team to a runner-up finish with a three-round team score of 899 (301-289-309), just seven strokes behind the tournament champions from North Dakota State (892). NU's second-place finish marked its best team finish since winning the Mountain View Collegiate in the spring of 2014.

Smith becomes Nebraska’s first Big Ten Women’s Golfer-of-the-Week of the 2017-18 season, and her second career honor, as she was named the Big Ten Women’s Golfer of the Week during her freshman campaign on Oct. 12, 2016. Nebraska's last Golfer-of-the-week was Audrey Judd on March 2, 2017.

Smith and the Huskers return to action on Sept. 17-19 at the East & West Match Play Challenge in Madison, Wis. at University Ridge Golf Course.