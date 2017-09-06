NEB Vball: Nebraska to Retire Larson's Jersey on Sept. 29

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska Athletics Department has announced that former Husker volleyball All-American and Olympian Jordan Larson will have her jersey retired on Friday, Sept. 29 when the Huskers host Minnesota at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Larson will be the eighth former Husker volleyball student-athlete to have her jersey retired and the first since Nancy (Meendering) Metcalf in 2011. One of the all-time greatest volleyball players in NU history, Larson was a three-time first-team All-American from 2006 to 2008 and led the Huskers to the 2006 NCAA title and three NCAA semifinals appearances in her career. Larson is one of only five Huskers to record more than 1,000 kills and digs in a career and finished her career with 1,600 kills, 1,410 digs and a school-record 186 service aces. She ranks in the top five in school history in both career kills and digs.

A native of Hooper, Nebraska, Larson was named Big 12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2008, averaging 3.92 kills and 3.19 digs per set to help NU to the NCAA semifinals. Larson became the first player in Big 12 history to earn both awards in the same season. She was part of four Big 12 champion teams and received AVCA All-America first-team accolades three times, as well as first-team All-Big 12 honors. In 2006, Nebraska won the NCAA Championship in Omaha with Larson posting 19 kills and 15 digs while hitting .378 to earn NCAA Championship all-tournament honors.

Following her collegiate career, Larson joined the U.S. National Team on a full-time basis and competed in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, earning a silver and bronze medal, respectively. Larson helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2014 FIVB World Championships, the first-ever major tournament gold medal for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Larson has collected numerous professional accolades, including most valuable player of the CEV Champions League in 2014-15, most valuable player of the 2015 FIVB Club World Championships, and USA Volleyball’s Indoor Female Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. She has collected two CEV Champions League titles in her career, one each with Dinamo Kazan (Russia) and Eczacibasi (Turkey). Larson also has won three FIVB Club World Championship titles with those clubs.