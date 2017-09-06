Sen. Ebke announces plans to seek re-election

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator from Crete says she is seeking another term in office.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete announced Sunday that she will run in 2018 for the seat she first won in 2014. Ebke represents Legislative District 32, which includes four southeastern Nebraska counties and part of Lancaster County.

Ebke says she has sought to find compromises and promote collegiality in the Legislature while advocating for smaller government, lower taxes and economic development. She says she communicates frequently with constituents through town hall events, newsletters, a radio call-in show and social media.

Ebke first ran as a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, but later registered as a Libertarian. She currently serves as chairwoman of the Judiciary Committee and a special prisons oversight committee.